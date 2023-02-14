More than $66.1 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 is coming to New Jersey to weed out contaminants from the state's water supply.

Nearly $5 billion will be given to states and territories over the next five years to help them address rising contaminants, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in drinking water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday.

As a start, $2 billion will be made available to New Jersey and other states through the EPA's Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program, the agency said.

“Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the determined advocacy of our congressional delegation, New Jersey can now double its efforts to protect our children and families from emerging contaminants like PFAS," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Tuesday. "These efforts will prove especially vital for our state’s rural and underserved communities, which deserve equitable and reliable access to safe water, regardless of their zip code.”

With the allotment, the EPA is also releasing its Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Implementation document, guidelines to help states and communities address water quality and public health matters.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday said small, rural and underserved communities suffer the most from contaminated drinking water.

"These grants build on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap and will help protect our smallest and most vulnerable communities from these persistent and dangerous chemicals," Regan said.

PFAS, better known as “forever chemicals,” have, for over 70 years, been used in industrial and commercial applications. The chemicals repel water and oil and are resistant to heat and chemical reactions, according to the EPA's website.

Typically, these chemicals are released into the environment through various means, such as wastewater or air emissions or from contaminated liquid at landfills where PFAS waste or consumer products are disposed, the website states.

“In New Jersey, we are paving the way for the nation in addressing PFAS in our water supplies and our environment,” state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said Tuesday. “We are very grateful to the EPA and to our congressional delegation, who share our commitment to protecting public health by making Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds available to help small and disadvantaged communities take steps to protect their water supplies."