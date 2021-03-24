Bellmawr gym owner offering free memberships to those who don't get vaccinated

Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith, who infamously defied the state's COVID-19 restrictions last year, may begin incentivizing vaccination refusal at his business.
Smith tweeted Tuesday that the gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, will give out free memberships to anyone who doesn't receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The offer, according to the tweet, is a counter to Krispy Kreme's recent offering of free donuts to those who do receive one.
In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress.— Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021
"We believe in health — the real way — exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress," Smith said in the tweet.
Smith, who has been at odds with the state government after refusing to close his gym while Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was in effect, recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. On the flight back, he refused to wear a mask and was banned from American Airlines until face covering policies are no longer in place.
