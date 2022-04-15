Attorney general memo: Under NJ law, police officers cannot be punished for off-duty cannabis use

TRENTON — With the first taxed and legal cannabis sales in the state set to start Thursday, a day after the widely marked “weed holiday” of 4/20, anybody over 21 will be able to buy the formerly illegal drug.

Apparently, that includes cops.

On Wednesday, acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin sent a memo to police chiefs across the state, advising them that an officer’s off-duty possession or use of cannabis should not result in any discipline against the officer.

Use on duty is a much different story.

“There should be zero tolerance for cannabis use, possession, or intoxication while performing the duties of a law enforcement officer,” reads the memo. “The safety of our communities and our officers demands no less.”

The memo also indicates there should be no tolerance of unregulated cannabis use for officers whether on or off duty. That means weed bought outside of licensed facilities could result in discipline against officers, even when they are off the clock.

New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21 Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21. That's according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor's announcement in a tweet comes just three days after state regulators green lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana. The news comes about a year after the state’s regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational marijuana.

According to the memo, the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February 2021 states that departments and other law enforcement agencies cannot take action against officers “because they do or do not use cannabis off duty.”

“Law enforcement agencies shall continue to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free workplace, which prohibition includes marijuana/cannabis whether regulated or illicit,” the memo reads. New Jersey law differentiates between cannabis and marijuana, reserving “cannabis” for the regulated product purchased in licensed dispensaries and “marijuana” for the same plant purchased anywhere without a license.

A new drug testing policy that complies with the state’s cannabis laws is on the way, Platkin wrote in the memo.

Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner has doubts, not because an officer having a puff after work is fundamentally different than one having a bourbon on the rocks, but because of the challenges in determining when someone is under the influence of cannabis.

"I don't agree with the policy. I don't agree with the law when it comes to police officers," he said Friday. "As far as I know, there's no generally acceptable level where it says if you have this much THC in your system, you are intoxicated, and with that much you aren't."

For instance, there is a consensus, and legal precedent, that if you have a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, you are too drunk to drive. Cannabis affects each person differently, Leusner said, and remains in someone's system for about 28 days after consumption. While there are physical indications when someone is high, there is no objective means of testing that. Departments rely on drug recognition experts for charges of driving under the influence, but that is being reviewed by the state Supreme Court.

South Jersey store owners illegally sold marijuana, prosecutors say Investigators seized nearly $250,000 in cash and more than 100 pounds of marijuana from an i…

Leusner said he does not want to face a situation in which there is an accident or a use-of-force incident and an officer has THC in his or her system.

A former president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Leusner said he traveled to Canada, where cannabis is legal at the federal level, to find out how departments have handled the issue. In some instances, he said, the policy was similar to what is laid out in New Jersey law, while one department had a policy that officers could not indulge within 28 days of the start of their shifts.

But Leusner said the law is clear, and New Jersey voters made their decision.

"The voters have spoken. As law enforcement officers, our role is to enforce the law," he said. "I respect the will of the people and the Legislature."

The memo from the attorney general has drawn fire, including from Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer, R-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland. She pointed out that marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, even as an increasing number of states have legalized it. It is listed as a Schedule I drug, along with LSD, heroin and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

“Anyone who wants to work in public safety must be held to higher standards,” Sawyer said in a statement Thursday. “Our men and women in law enforcement have the responsibility to make life-altering decisions on a daily basis, for themselves, their partners, for the public. I want to trust that they are at their best when doing so.”

Egg Harbor Township and Vineland sites approved for retail cannabis sales EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With assurances that current patients of medicinal marijuana will not …

She pointed to the Colorado Springs Police Department, which prohibits officers from using the drug, and agencies in California that develop their own policies, citing western states that were among the first to legalize.

She also cited the lack of testing methods to determine levels of cannabis intoxication, a concern often raised in connection to intoxicated driving.

“The Attorney General’s memo assures us the State Police will update their drug testing policy soon. What good will this do when there is no reliable test, no reliable measure of what constitutes marijuana intoxication?” Sawyer said. “We count on our police officers and troopers to be clear-thinking, engaged, and responsible. Marijuana use does not promote any of those things.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.