Atlantic Shores, Ørsted apply in new round of offshore wind contracts

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Ørsted said Thursday they have applied to the state in the second round of competition to supply up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power to New Jersey.

In September, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced it would open the application window for the state’s second solicitation of offshore wind development. The window closed Thursday, and a decision is likely to take months.

The current solicitation will award between 1,200 and 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind energy, the BPU said, “potentially tripling the state’s committed capacity from 1,100 MW to 3,500 MW.”

It is part of the board’s work to achieve Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of creating 7,500 MW of offshore wind energy in the state by 2035, to power 3.2 million homes, the board has said.

Atlantic Shores is a 50-50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US LLC. The venture was formed in December 2018 to co-develop a lease area of 183,353 acres 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light.

