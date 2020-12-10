Atlantic Shores, Ørsted apply in new round of offshore wind contracts

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Ørsted said Thursday they have applied to the state in the second round of competition to supply up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power to New Jersey.
In September, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced it would open the application window for the state’s second solicitation of offshore wind development. The window closed Thursday, and a decision is likely to take months.
The current solicitation will award between 1,200 and 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind energy, the BPU said, “potentially tripling the state’s committed capacity from 1,100 MW to 3,500 MW.”
It is part of the board’s work to achieve Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of creating 7,500 MW of offshore wind energy in the state by 2035, to power 3.2 million homes, the board has said.
Atlantic Shores is a 50-50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US LLC. The venture was formed in December 2018 to co-develop a lease area of 183,353 acres 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light.
Ørsted is a Danish company that won the state’s first offshore wind solicitation in 2019 to build an 1,100-megawatt wind farm called Ocean Wind on a lease area about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City. Ocean Wind is expected to begin operating in 2024 and is still awaiting federal approvals to begin construction.
Last week, Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group agreed to buy 25% of the Ocean Wind project from Ørsted, which owns and operates 26 offshore wind farms around the world, including the first in the United States, the Block Island Wind Farm off Rhode Island.
In their bids, the companies said they presented information to the BPU to argue they are equipped to provide the best construction and operation services, and the best economic impact while minimizing costs to ratepayers.
Ratepayers will pay to build the projects, and the money generated by the sale of the energy will be returned to ratepayers under the plan.
The BPU plans to vote to open a third solicitation for offshore wind of at least 1,200 megawatts in 2022. Solicitations will open every two years until 2028, according to the board.
