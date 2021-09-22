Atlantic County has NJ's second highest number of school COVID-19 outbreaks, state says

Atlantic County has New Jersey's second highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, with four schools experiencing at least three linked cases among staff and students, the state announced Wednesday.

Only Mercer County has a larger number of school outbreaks at six. Morris County has three.

Outbreaks are defined as three or more lab-confirmed cases in students or staff, with all onsets within 14 days of each other among people who do not share a household or have close contacts in another setting, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 media briefing.

Seven schools statewide have decided to close for a time since the start of the school year due to COVID cases, Persichilli said, and three remain closed.

Statewide there have been a total of 23 school outbreaks affecting 22 districts, with 82 students and 20 staff members testing positive.

Cumberland County has had two school outbreaks, and Cape May County has had one. Ocean County has had none. About half of the counties in the state have no outbreaks as of now.

Murphy said the state's policy is to not release the names of the districts affected.