At South Jersey clinic, some patients eagerly take a third COVID vaccine that soon could be available for all

A third vaccine dose, while no guarantee of protection, helps at least some people. Still, there's no easy way to tell whether the third shot is effective. The government did not recommend measuring antibody levels after the extra dose because the threshold for protection has not been established, and rapid antibody tests are not very reliable.

"This remains a major deficit in our knowledge," said Ghady Haidar, an infectious-disease and transplant specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "It's awful that we haven't figured out all the science. But (offering a third shot) does seem like the right thing to do. In the face of a raging pandemic fueled by the delta variant, we should not let perfect be the enemy of good."

Hospitals around the region began reaching out to immunocompromised patients to schedule third doses last week. Some county health departments, like Gloucester, targeted such people in promotional materials for clinics. Others are providing third doses, but letting health care providers take the lead in administering them.

"Most of the people who meet the CDC/FDA definition for this program are associated with health care institutions that know who they are, know how to contact them and have the capacity to administer vaccines to them," said James Garrow, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.