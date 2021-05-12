Assemblyman Mazzeo moves bill to consider boardwalks roads, fund repairs through transport fund

Local legislators are again moving to help shore towns fund improvements to their iconic boardwalks, through the same mechanism that they fund road improvements.
“Boardwalks are a mode of transportation for pedestrians, cyclists, trolleys and more. With this bill, boardwalks will be recognized as the transportation infrastructure they are,” said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
Mazzeo sponsored a bill (A-4894), which was approved by the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee Wednesday, to amend the definition of public highway to include boardwalks and to change the state transportation local aid program formula to include boardwalk mileage.
The change would provide counties and municipalities with the same amount of annual local aid funding for each mile of boardwalk as they get for each mile of road they must maintain.
It would come at a time of great need for two of the shore's oldest boardwalks in Atlantic City and Wildwood. Atlantic City's is in need of an estimated $50 million in rebuilding, after decades of heavy foot and vehicle traffic has damaged supports.
Wildwood has estimated it needs a similar amount for rebuilding, and has in the past sought $4 million a year to begin the work.
“The Atlantic City boardwalk is 150 years old. The Wildwood boardwalk is 100 years old," Mazzeo said. "Many more iconic walkways that hug the Jersey shore are decades old and in dire need of repair.”
It has been difficult for municipalities to afford general maintenance of boardwalks, which are constantly exposed to salt air and wind, "let alone the costs of large-scale rehabilitation,"
The legislation would also require the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation to allocate at least $4 million per year in grants from the Local Aid Infrastructure Fund to boardwalk projects in State Fiscal Years 2022 through 2031.
The measure now goes to the Assembly Speaker for further review.
State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced a similar bill in 2019, but it specified the state's Transportation Trust Fund would cover boardwalk repairs. The TTF is funded through the state gasoline tax. That measure was intended in part to help Wildwood replace its aging Boardwalk.
But Andrzejczak lost his bid for re-election Nov. 5, along with his Democratic running mates Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam, and the bill didn't go anywhere.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney at the time said he supported the idea.
However, Andrzejczak's replacement State Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said he didn't support the idea of funding boardwalks through the TTF, saying it would result in raised taxes.
In contrast to Testa, state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said he would work with Democrats to get the bill passed. Brown is not running for re-election this year, and Mazzeo is seeking Brown's Senate seat along with Republicans Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City.
