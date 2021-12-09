Assembly PILOT bill to be heard by Appropriations committee on Monday

Sweeney did not, however, provide proof of his prediction or any data to back it up.

"I don’t think anybody is in danger of closing," Sen. Vince Polistina said the day after the vote. "Seriously, if four casinos were in jeopardy of closing, we wouldn’t have record revenues and we would be hearing from those properties."

A Bally's spokesperson reached out Tuesday via email to stress that Bally's, considered a smaller property, was not in any danger of closing.

"I think there is a middle ground, after talking to casinos and everyone involved," Polistina said. "We do need to change the existing PILOT, but it should be a middle ground to protect county taxpayers."

He is suggesting a higher 2022 base PILOT payment than is in the Sweeney bill, and a higher guaranteed payment to the county. The county's share should be more like what it received in 2020, he said, which was about $20.5 million — not the $17.5 million it got in 2021, based on depressed 2020 pandemic casino revenues.