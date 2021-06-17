Anna Verna, first and only woman to serve as president of Philadelphia City Council, dies at 90

Rendell's two terms as mayor are often seen as a partnership with then-Council President John Street. But he said Verna was just as critical to his success.

"They were a great team," Rendell said of Verna and Street. "If John Street was rough on someone, as he could be because he had so much passion for getting things done, Anna would patch things up."

Bob Brady, chair of the city's Democratic Party and a former congressman, said he never made a political move in his personal career without consulting Verna.

"She had a very classy style. Very dignified," Brady said. "It was a much different way of using power. She was someone everyone respected."

Barbara Capozzi, a real estate developer in South Philadelphia, counted Verna as a friend for four decades.

"I never heard her curse," Capozzi said. "I never heard her raise her voice. I wish there were more of her. She was a leader, but in a soft, gentle way. She was charming. And she was far, far brighter than people ever gave her credit for."

Former Councilmember Marian Tasco, who retired in 2016, said she often disagreed with Verna but appreciated that she "always had an answer for why she was making a decision."