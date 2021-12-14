An earth-sheltered office in Cherry Hill shows the roots of green building

Permit revoked for controversial alternative school planned for Galloway GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had…

He died at 83 in 2009.

The earth-sheltered office "was his signature building," said Bill Bolger, a retired historic landmarks program manager at the Philadelphia regional office of the National Park Service. He's an advocate for preserving the office for use by an educational institution or a nonprofit that would bring attention to the architect's impact in South Jersey and beyond.

"The office exhibited everything he was trying to advocate and the issues he was raising about the responsibility for the built environment to be ethical and nondestructive," Bolger said. "Mac was at the peak of his career when he said, 'I'm changing. I'm going to follow what I believe is right.'"

In 1965, Wells wrote a manifesto — he later described it as "a polemic against everything that had ever been built on the surface of the earth" — that was published in Progressive Architecture and was titled "Nowhere to Go but Down."

The provocative essay assailed the obliteration of nature by the built environment with an almost Old Testament ferocity. Reaction was mixed; one reader wrote a letter to the magazine's editor suggesting that Wells' notion of a subterranean future "would have been more believable" if "written by an ostrich."