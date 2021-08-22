An accused Jan. 6 rioter, dubbed 'FashNSlash' online, was arrested in N.J. for slashing Capitol Police tires

It was pride in his profession that did in Philip Young as federal prosecutors charged the former boilermaker from Gloucester County last week with scuffling with officers outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.

FBI agents identified Young, 59, from the distinctive logo of his union, Local 28 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, embroidered on the jacket they said he wore while he led a mob that used defensive metal barricades to shove officers on the Capitol's upper west terrace — an assault caught on bodycam video.

The same distinctive sigil showed up in a photo, taken hours later, of the same man slashing the tires of a Capitol Police car parked on the opposite side of the building.

And when investigators earlier this summer took those images to two people who had known Young for years, neither hesitated to identify the man in the boilermaker's jacket as a retired member of the union, according to charging documents in his case.

Agents arrested him Thursday at his home in Sewell on charges including assaulting officers and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder — the most serious of which could send him to prison for up to eight years.