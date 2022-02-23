 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Kennedy endorses Alexander for Congress

Former congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, has endorsed Tim Alexander to be the Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

The announcement Wednesday puts to rest any lingering hopes by her supporters that Kennedy will run again this year.

"Tim will be a strong advocate in Congress for community partnerships to create robust mental health support networks and improve how our emergency services interact with those in crisis," Kennedy said in a Wednesday press release put out by the Alexander campaign.

Kennedy's endorsement follows Monday's endorsement of Alexander by former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. 

Kennedy won the Democratic nomination for Congress in the second congressional district in 2020, but lost in the general election to Van Drew.

In her endorsement statement, like Mazzeo and Fitzpatrick, Kennedy also cited Alexander's background as someone who had been racially profiled and falsely accused of a crime as a young man who went on to become a police officer and then a Civil Rights lawyer.

Alexander, 56, lives in Galloway Township.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

