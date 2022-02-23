 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Amy Kennedy endorses Alexander for Congress vs. Van Drew

Former congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, has endorsed Tim Alexander to be the Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

The announcement Wednesday puts to rest any lingering hopes by her supporters that Kennedy will run again this year.

"Tim will be a strong advocate in Congress for community partnerships to create robust mental health support networks and improve how our emergency services interact with those in crisis," Kennedy said Wednesday in a news release issued by the Alexander campaign.

The primary is June 7, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Retired Egg Harbor Township police Capt. Hector Tavarez announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination last March.

Two other candidates are in the Democratic primary race so far, but the filing deadline is April 4. They include the Rev. Curtis Green, whose residence could not be confirmed Wednesday afternoon, and former engineer Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City.

Kennedy's endorsement follows Monday's endorsement of Alexander by former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. 

Kennedy won the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District in 2020 but lost in the general election to Van Drew.

Van Drew first won the seat as a Democrat in 2018 but changed parties to Republican in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

His party change unleashed a torrent of Democratic anger against Van Drew, but he held onto his seat in his first reelection campaign in 2020.

In her endorsement statement, like Mazzeo and Fitzpatrick, Kennedy cited Alexander's background as someone who had been racially profiled and falsely accused of a crime as a young man who went on to become a police officer and then a civil rights lawyer.

Alexander, 56, lives in Galloway Township.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

