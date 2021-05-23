Aging South Jersey agricultural warehouses still display old-fashioned sayings

For companies such as Del Monte Foods and Heinz, Erdner would store many of their cans of vegetables to later be sold — hence, the "canhouse" label on some of the buildings, said Erdner's son, Larry, 86, who lives in Pilesgrove.

It was Erdner's idea to emblazon his warehouses with the profundities of his time, Ober said. "I asked him, 'Earl, where'd you get those sayings?' He said people gave them to him. His rule was, 'If you do business with me and hand me a saying, I'll just put it on the wall.'"

Larry said his father assigned an art teacher from Bridgeton, Cumberland County, to paint the maxims on the buildings every summer. "It was a full-time job, and he'd keep coming back to repaint them," Larry said.

Ober said he's tried to maintain the old chestnuts in their original condition, but "it costs a fortune to go over every letter with black paint."

Most of the Erdner pearls in the Woodstown grouping are exhibited on three buildings operated by Helena Agri-Enterprises, an outfit that helps farmers improve productivity.

While the dictums are products of a bygone era, the idea of roadside messaging hasn't gone out of style.

Throughout the country, eager communicators use signs and billboards to attract attention, or to merely amuse.