After scandal and delays, massive N.J. corporate tax credit bill gets major push, with scant scrutiny

In the waning days of 2020, a bill to update New Jersey’s massive corporate tax credit programs is barreling through the state Legislature, 18 months after the previous programs expired amid an investigation into how companies qualified for large subsidies.

The new proposal would create an approximately $14 billion pool of tax credits for businesses, to be distributed over seven years, state Senate Democrats said Friday. But the contents of the 200-plus-page legislation only began to emerge publicly Wednesday evening. And by the time lawmakers met for a pair of committee hearings Friday — held simultaneously in the Senate and the Assembly — some legislators had not yet seen more than 100 pages of amendments.

Blessed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and by leaders in the Democrat-controlled state house earlier this week, the legislation, the Economic Recovery Act of 2020, is now headed for a full floor vote on Monday. It has drawn a phalanx of supporters from business groups and labor unions eager for new economic activity during the pandemic.

Vocal opponents, meanwhile — including progressive Democratic groups and environmental organizations — are questioning not only the hurried process, but the sheer size of a program that they fear will come at the cost of investment in education, infrastructure, and small businesses.