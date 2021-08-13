After a year of debate, New Jersey AG releases statewide report detailing major police discipline

Negotiations between the top prosecutor and the unions soured, and the unions filed a lawsuit that went all the way to the state Supreme Court. The justices ultimately ruled in Grewal's favor, and the data was gathered from departments across the state.

"Our position then was, even as we went to the Supreme Court, if they violated the public trust, go ahead and release it," Colligan said. "If you violated someone's civil rights, or assaulted a person that wasn't in the commission of an arrest, that's basically a criminal act in the course of your employment.

"Chances are, an officer like that would be terminated, and we wouldn't take issue with that."

Woodbury-based civil-rights attorney Stanley King, who has made a career out of representing families of people killed or injured during encounters with law enforcement, said the report isn't complete without details of each incident.

"What the public wants to know is who's doing what," King said. "And at the end of the day, it's nice to know who's disciplined for various conduct, but this does not tell us what type of allegations or infractions officers are not being disciplined for."