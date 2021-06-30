A young New Jersey rabbi reveals to his flock that he has been in recovery from opioid addiction for a decade

"We didn't know then what we know now" about the abuse potential of powerful prescription opiates, said Perice, who initially took the medication as directed.

"It didn't just seemingly fix the pain at first," he said. "I had been dealing with anxiety and depression, and (the drug) gave me almost a sense of peace. It took away the angst about college and jobs. And something in my brain said, 'I need more of this.'"

But the physical pain worsened, even as the dosages increased. Eventually, the prescribing physician refused to sign off on any further painkillers. Perice began doctor-shopping and became increasingly preoccupied with maintaining his new normal — and fending off what he described as the "hell" of withdrawal.

"I told myself, 'I can't be an addict,'" he said. "I was getting it from a doctor. I had legitimate pain. How can I be an addict?

"But after two years went by, doctors were no longer close to prescribing what I needed. I needed to find other ways — calling friends and acquaintances, going into medicine cabinets and checking wherever I could get it.

"That's when I was introduced to OxyContin, which is a very powerful opiate. That was the medication I was most actively using until the end."