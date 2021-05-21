A push to put reproductive rights into NJ law before Supreme Court rules on Roe

Women’s reproductive rights — particularly the right to a medically provided abortion — have been protected in New Jersey for 48 years by the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973.

But those rights were never codified in state law, said Gov. Phil Murphy and a group of women leaders who held an online presentation to increase support for the proposed New Jersey Reproductive Freedom Act.

It’s time to give New Jerseyans statutory rights, Murphy said, especially since the Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a case that could threaten the Roe v. Wade precedent.

“Folks, let’s stay at this. Let’s get this on the rails sooner rather than later,” Murphy said. “This is not abstract anymore. This is a real and present danger.”

The legislation (A4848/S3030) would guarantee state residents the right to choose or refuse contraception or sterilization, and to choose whether to continue a pregnancy or have an abortion. It was introduced in October but has not been moved in the Legislature.

Not everyone supports it.