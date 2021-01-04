A dog and the man he rescued rebuild their lives in South Jersey

The sun was setting on the day after Christmas, and the tawny-colored dog that rescued Karl Muehter seized the moment. Bosco leaped atop a big, wide tree stump and stood still above the other dogs, much to the delight of all the people in the Gloucester Township dog park, particularly Muehter.

"You're the king, Bosco," said Muehter, 57. "You're the mayor of this place."

Minutes later, Muehter put a North Face vest on Bosco, then a blanket normally used to warm horses. Bosco stepped into the back of a small trailer connected to a recumbent bike Muehter pedals to tow his beloved dog around. Unlike most dogs and owners, Muehter and Bosco had a 5-mile bicycle trip back home in near-freezing temperatures.

Muehter and Bosco make this 10-mile round-trip together, every day, because they have a relationship unlike most others. Even a hit-and-run driver that plowed into them last year couldn't stop the two. Muehter credits Bosco with helping him lose 60 pounds, for being a reinforcement in the lifelong battle to be sober.

"We both came along for each other at the right time," Muehter said.