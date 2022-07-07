95% of NJ towns surveyed breaking law on sick, vacation time payouts

While 95% of 60 municipalities surveyed by the state Comptroller's Office are breaking the law that limits sick and vacation payouts to employees, one local town surveyed was found to be doing it right.

That was Upper Township, which is one of only three municipalities found not to have made any illegal payouts or contracts in recent years, acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a webinar Thursday to release the report. It was the only Cape May County town included in the survey.

"Waste is happening today and towns are committed to more in the future," Walsh said, including in illegal clauses in contracts.

Other local towns included in the study, like Egg Harbor Township and Little Egg Harbor Township, were found in violation of some aspects of the law.

"We focused on 60, which we suspect is the tip of the iceberg," Walsh said. "There could be hundreds (of towns breaking the law) in New Jersey. We recommend all local governments evaluate whether they are violating these laws."

There are 564 municipalities in the state.

Entitled "A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities," it found that 57 of 60 towns remained in violation of 2007 and 2010 laws intended to protect taxpayers.

In short, New Jersey law caps the amount that can be paid out for unused sick time to $15,000 and limits it to payment at retirement, not annually or upon leaving a job. Employees also may not carry over more than one year's worth of vacation time.

"The majority of towns have already made unlawful payments," Walsh said. "They have taxed (residents) and the funds have been used for unlawful purposes."

The report does not attempt to quantify how much has been wasted, he said.

The Comptroller's office's job is to root out waste fraud and abuse in government, Walsh said, but it is up to other agencies to enforce the law.

A dashboard with basics of towns surveyed and results can be found at: https://data.nj.gov/stories/s/OSC-Sick-Leave-Dataset-Story/px2e-7w8v

The laws do not apply to most employees hired before May 21, 2010, so many municipalities may still make substantial lawful payments to those employees "of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars per employee," the report said. "Those costly ongoing payments show what the 2007 and 2010 laws are intended to prevent over time."

Walsh said all towns have been provided with a report on which of their actions are not in compliance with the law, and must provide a plan to address the issue by September.

Walsh said the towns were picked for the survey because of their size and population, not because his office had any reason to think they more likely to be violators.

Egg Harbor Township was the only Atlantic County town surveyed, and it was found to have three violations.

The township administrator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First, it allows employees that are subject to the 2007 law to receive annual sick leave payments and at a time other than retirement. The individual employment contract provided by the Township also provides for payment in excess of the $15,000 cap, the report said.

An Egg Harbor Township ordinance and two of its union contracts allow annual sick leave payments for employees hired after May 21, 2010, and the ordinance and all three union contracts allow payments for accrued sick leave at a time other than retirement for employees hired after May 21, 2010. One of its contracts allows employees hired after May 21, 2010 to receive greater than $15,000 in accrued sick leave at retirement.

The vacation policy in one of Egg Harbor Township’s union contracts does not comply with the 2010 law because it allows the accrual of more than one year of vacation time for employees hired after May 21, 2010.

No Cumberland County towns were surveyed.

In Ocean County, four municipalities were found to have violations, including Little Egg Harbor Township.

The report makes a series of recommendations directed at the 57 with violations. They must prepare plan to fix things, get misspent money back if possible, "and most importantly stop the waste," Walsh said.

It also recommends the towns hire a lawyer not involved in creating the problems or allowing them to remain, and hire an independent auditor or accountant to help determine how much money has been wasted and how they will save such money in the future.

Officials who let the illegal payments continue should be held accountable, Walsh said. Misappropriating public funds can be a criminal offense, he said, especially if senior municipal employees are found to have enriched themselves through such violations.

"If I were a resident I would want to know how did it happen? Who let it happen," Walsh said. "there also has to be stronger state oversight of particular laws and a designated agency to enforce them."

Walsh said municipal attorneys, CFOs, administrators and auditors in the 57 towns — and in any other towns found to be in violation — should be held accountable by the public for allowing misuse of taxpayer funds to continue.

The survey did not include school districts, counties, or local authorities that are also covered by the law, Walsh said, but those entities should also take steps to ensure they are in compliance.

The report also recommends steps the legislature should take to put more teeth into existing law, he said.