90 nursing homes on board for vaccinations next week
90 nursing homes on board for vaccinations next week

Residents and staff at more than 90 nursing homes in the state will begin getting vaccinated against the coronavirus next week, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference Wednesday.

Persichilli and Gov. Phil Murphy have come under criticism over the state missing a federal deadline for filing paperwork to start the nursing home vaccinations this week. Murphy and Persichilli will be at one of the long-term care facilities that will receive vaccinations Monday, they said, though they did not disclose the location.

About 27,730 health care workers had received their first dose of vaccine by Wednesday morning in 56 hospitals and six other clinic sites in the state, Persichilli said.

Earlier Wednesday, Murphy was in Toms River, where staff at the federally qualified health center Ocean Health Initiatives got vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

Murphy said positive test results for the virus continue to climb, as do hospitalizations, which at 3,841 is at a level not seen since May.

“Folks, you are sick of hearing this — I don’t blame you,” Murphy said. “But don’t screw up Christmas. Don’t go big. Don’t go multigenerational. Stay within your own family.”

If gathering with others for Christmas, Murphy said, do it outdoors.

The positivity rate of those tested is 12.97% statewide and even higher in South Jersey at 15%, Persichilli said.

Persichilli also announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid pharmacies to provide vaccinations to home health care and hospice staff at mobile clinics.

“Overall, our plan is comprehensive and inclusive, far beyond serving just nursing homes,” Murphy said.

Officials have said New Jersey was one of 38 states that could not make the paperwork deadline for starting nursing home vaccinations this week with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, due to complications in the paperwork and with the supply of vaccine.

“We expect to receive 405,925 Pfizer and Moderna doses in December,” Persichilli said.

She said the state this week received a total of 208,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

15 December 2020 - The first COVID-19 vaccination to be administered in New Jersey is prepared at University Hospital.

15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, center, arrives at University Hospital to watch the first COVID-19 vaccinations be administered.

15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, gives a vaccination to Justin Sambol, right, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs.

15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, asks medical questions before giving a vaccination to Justin Sambol.

15 December 2020 - The COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Newark, NJ, where the first vaccines were administered in New Jersey.

15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Kiara Mora Vasquez prepares to give a vaccination for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark.

15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to a Medical Office Assistant Yvelisse Gonzalez.

15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to a Medical Office Assistant Yvelisse Gonzalez.

15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, right, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts after receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.

15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, right, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts after receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.

15 December 2020 - Maritza Beniquez, RN, receives a vaccination from Sady Ferguson, left, for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.

15 December 2020 - Maritza Beniquez, RN, receives a vaccination from Sady Ferguson, left, for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.

COVID-19 Numbers

New positive tests results: 4,919

Percent testing positive: 12.97%

Rate of Transmission: 0.97%

Hospitalized cases: 3,841

Intensive care: 765

On ventilators: 485

New admissions: 498

Discharged: 426

Hospital deaths 62

Source: N.J. Department of Health overnight report

Staff Writer

