 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$267 million available for COVID-19 testing in schools, state says
0 comments
top story

$267 million available for COVID-19 testing in schools, state says

{{featured_button_text}}
Bus Driver Shortages
IRIS SAMUELS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says students returning to school this fall will be required to wear masks for protection against the highly contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The state has made $267 million in federal funding available to pay for school districts' routine testing of unvaccinated students and staff, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said testing on at least a weekly basis could stop transmission from creating local outbreaks, in addition to other measures.

"School-based testing should not be used alone. There should also be masking, hand washing, physical distancing and staying home when sick," Persichilli said.

To qualify for the funding through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, districts must develop testing plans in consultation with their local health departments. They were notified of the need to do so in July, she said.

As soon as districts identify their testing plans and choose whether to do it on their own or through vendors the state has selected, funds can be allocated, Persichilli said. 

"Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to participate," Persichilli said.

Currently, 55% of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 44% are fully vaccinated, according to the state. 

Testing should be on a voluntary basis, Persichilli said.

"Testing should never be conducted without consent of a parent or guardian," she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 23, Murphy announced a requirement that all school and state employees be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or undergo at least weekly testing. At the time, he said further information would become available on funding for such testing.

Murphy said the state doesn't know how far the $267 million will go, but it will find other money to pay for districts' testing needs, he said.

As of Wednesday, Murphy said 5.6 million eligible people have been fully vaccinated in New Jersey, and more than 80% of those who are eligible, or more than 6 million people, have received their first dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to plateau, Persichilli said, and the rate of transmission is coming down slowly. As of Wednesday it was 1.08, meaning everyone who gets the disease passes it along to on average 1.08 other people.

The positivity rate was 6.9% statewide, but in the southern part of the state it was higher at 8.84%, Persichilli said.

There are 1,065 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, and of those 211 are in intensive care and 108 ICU patients are on ventilators, she said.

Slightly more people were admitted (167) than discharged (151) from hospitals. And hospitals around the state reported 10 more deaths in the last 24-hour period.

When students and staff test positive, they should be excluded from attending school for 10 days in a region with a low level of transmission, and for 14 days in moderate to high regions of transmission, Persichilli said.

If asymptomatic, they should be referred to take a more accurate PCR test within two days, she said.

Murphy said he does not envision a statewide shutdown of schools during more severe outbreaks, which are likely to be localized.

"If we need to, it would be at a district level," Murphy said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Power restored to parts of New Orleans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News