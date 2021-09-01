$267 million available for COVID-19 testing in schools, state says

"Testing should never be conducted without consent of a parent or guardian," she said.

On Aug. 23, Murphy announced a requirement that all school and state employees be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or undergo at least weekly testing. At the time, he said further information would become available on funding for such testing.

Murphy said the state doesn't know how far the $267 million will go, but it will find other money to pay for districts' testing needs, he said.

As of Wednesday, Murphy said 5.6 million eligible people have been fully vaccinated in New Jersey, and more than 80% of those who are eligible, or more than 6 million people, have received their first dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to plateau, Persichilli said, and the rate of transmission is coming down slowly. As of Wednesday it was 1.08, meaning everyone who gets the disease passes it along to on average 1.08 other people.

The positivity rate was 6.9% statewide, but in the southern part of the state it was higher at 8.84%, Persichilli said.

There are 1,065 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, and of those 211 are in intensive care and 108 ICU patients are on ventilators, she said.