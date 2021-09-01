$267 million available for COVID-19 testing in schools, state says

The state has made $267 million in federal funding available to pay for school districts' routine testing of unvaccinated students and staff, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said testing on at least a weekly basis could stop transmission from creating local outbreaks, in addition to other measures.
"School-based testing should not be used alone. There should also be masking, hand washing, physical distancing and staying home when sick," Persichilli said.
To qualify for the funding through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, districts must develop testing plans in consultation with their local health departments. They were notified of the need to do so in July, she said.
As soon as districts identify their testing plans and choose whether to do it on their own or through vendors the state has selected, funds can be allocated, Persichilli said.
"Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to participate," Persichilli said.
Currently, 55% of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 44% are fully vaccinated, according to the state.
Testing should be on a voluntary basis, Persichilli said.
"Testing should never be conducted without consent of a parent or guardian," she said.
On Aug. 23, Murphy announced a requirement that all school and state employees be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or undergo at least weekly testing. At the time, he said further information would become available on funding for such testing.
Murphy said the state doesn't know how far the $267 million will go, but it will find other money to pay for districts' testing needs, he said.
As of Wednesday, Murphy said 5.6 million eligible people have been fully vaccinated in New Jersey, and more than 80% of those who are eligible, or more than 6 million people, have received their first dose of vaccine.
COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to plateau, Persichilli said, and the rate of transmission is coming down slowly. As of Wednesday it was 1.08, meaning everyone who gets the disease passes it along to on average 1.08 other people.
The positivity rate was 6.9% statewide, but in the southern part of the state it was higher at 8.84%, Persichilli said.
There are 1,065 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, and of those 211 are in intensive care and 108 ICU patients are on ventilators, she said.
Slightly more people were admitted (167) than discharged (151) from hospitals. And hospitals around the state reported 10 more deaths in the last 24-hour period.
When students and staff test positive, they should be excluded from attending school for 10 days in a region with a low level of transmission, and for 14 days in moderate to high regions of transmission, Persichilli said.
If asymptomatic, they should be referred to take a more accurate PCR test within two days, she said.
Murphy said he does not envision a statewide shutdown of schools during more severe outbreaks, which are likely to be localized.
"If we need to, it would be at a district level," Murphy said.
