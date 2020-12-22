$250 million offshore wind monopile factory to open in Paulsboro

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They will be rolling off this dock in a few years," he said.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, who had recently expressed frustration over the slowness of finalizing a deal to site the monopole facility, was elated.

"We had a lot of friends saying they weren't seeing anything," Sweeney said. "Something as big as this takes some time. There were tough negotiations, but we got there."

In September, Sweeney and two assemblymen asked the state Board of Public Utilities to suspend its approval of the Ocean Wind project, saying the company had not kept promises about economic development in their district.

But on Tuesday, Sweeney was beaming.

"Every state on the East Coast was chasing this, and guess what — we're getting it," Sweeney said.

“This is happening at a time when we really need to create new jobs because of the pandemic. Reducing pollution is also more important than ever now that the coronavirus has been linked to air pollution exposure,” said Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “This is a major step forward in offshore wind and getting New Jersey toward a greener economy."