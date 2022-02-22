1st District legislators want unemployment workers face to face with claimants

VINELAND — First District legislators are tired of having their staffs do the work of the Department of Labor, they said Tuesday during a news conference, calling for a return to face to face unemployment services and full reopening of One Stop Career Centers by March 1.

The centers have not been open since March 18, 2020, more than 700 days ago. Currently, some job hunting and training services are available on an individual basis by appointment only, but no unemployment help is available, according to those who run the centers.

"Teachers are back in classrooms, first responders are patrolling our streets and medical professionals are in facilities caring for our most vulnerable," said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. "If they can serve out in the community, so can Department of Labor employees. This is a failed system. (DOL workers) working from the couch is not working for all New Jerseyans."

Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, will introduce a bill Monday to require all unemployment offices to reopen for in-person services as early as March 1, the three said.

DOL spokesperson Angela Delli Santi said there are no "unemployment offices" in New Jersey, just One Stop Career Centers that assist people in entering or reentering the workforce with services such as resume writing, job leads, interview coaching and virtual skills training classes.

"As the governor has noted multiple times, we are working toward providing some in-person unemployment assistance at select One Stop locations," Delli Santi said.

No date to do so has been announced.

"Our staffs and those of our colleagues statewide have been handling dozens of unemployment cases every week since the outbreak," Testa said. "Now we are seeing claims running six to eight weeks to get a simple response."

Under the bill, top staff such as Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo would have their paychecks docked and the money put into a fund to "repay filers harmed by department inaction," Testa said.

Calls to the One Stop center in Pleasantville get a recording informing callers the center is closed per governor's orders.

But those who stay on the line get an operator who can send calls to career assistance workers on site.

The center is open by individual appointment only, said Francis Kuhn, executive director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board. He said there is no longer anyone there who can help with unemployment problems.

Pre-pandemic, the center had DOL clerks on site who could assist with basic unemployment problems, and special phones set up that would put claimants in direct contact with an unemployment worker.

There were also more than 30 state unemployment adjudicators on site who handled appeals and hearings, Kuhn said.

"They are working from home now," Kuhn said, and the special phone lines are no longer there. "There was discussion last week with the director of unemployment services. There is a plan to bring the clerks back to the front desk of One Stops," but there is no date for doing so.

That leaves people with the option of trying to resolve problems over the phone or on the computer.

But the legislators said they repeatedly hear that it is impossible to get through to a worker on the phone, and the 40-year-old computer system has many glitches as well.

"In LD1, 44,505 claimants have received a total of $937,759,627 in benefits for an average per claimant benefit of $21,071," Delli Santi said.

McClellan said the 1st District legislative staff has helped more than 5,000 people so far with unemployment problems.

"We continue to get phone calls from people crying about possibly losing homes, having cars repossessed ... when the state duly owes them money they cannot get," McClellan said.

A bipartisan bill passed the Legislature last year that would have required the DOL to put unemployment workers in all state legislative offices to help with the deluge of problems, but Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed it saying such an arrangement would not be allowed under federal rules. Murphy said it would give non-executive branch workers access to information that should only be available to the executive branch, and that could jeopardize federal funding.

McClellan said he and others plan to reintroduce the bill this session.

"Hopefully the governor will sign it this time," McClellan said. "We need help. Our constituents need help."

"Seven hundred days is a long time we are talking about an office being closed," Simonsen said of the One Stop centers. "Our staff here in this office, and in every (legislative) office in the state ... are working eight-hour days doing somebody else's job. There needs to be accountability."

First District Constituent Services Director Arvene Kilby said unemployment claims have been complicated by a second layer of bureaucracy intended to cut down on fraud.

After finding evidence of increasing fraud in unemployment applications, Kilby said, the DOL in October began requiring all filers to go through a weeks-long vetting process with a private company called ID.me. Filers now have to prove who they are before they can start the process of getting benefits, she said.

Filers must send documentation including photo identification, Social Security numbers and more to ID.me.

"For people without a smartphone or computer, it is particularly difficult," Kilby said. And many in Cumberland County and other rural areas don't have access to broadband to make filing possible.

"People have tried multiple times to get their ID proven," Kilby said. "It goes on week after week."

She is working now with someone who filed a claim Oct. 31 that still has not been processed.

"It was held up by ID.me," Kilby said.

When ID.me first was contracted in March last year, the company said it would take two weeks to verify an identity and send the information to the DOL.

"That two weeks went to four, to six and now we are seeing it take six to eight weeks," Kilby said.

An in-person appointment could easily resolve identification issues and other problems in minutes rather than weeks, the legislators said.

"We have cases where we are literally talking people off the ledge," Kilby said. "It's heartbreaking for the staff to talk to people and hear these stories day in and day out, and yet we know we are just a conduit, we can't make it happen tomorrow (for people to get their benefits)."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

