130-mile Pinelands route designated a National Scenic Byway

A 130-mile route in South Jersey that guides travelers from the shore to Batsto and through quintessential Pinelands waterways has been designated a National Scenic Byway by the Federal Highway Administration.

The designation announced Tuesday recognizes certain U.S. roads for their scenic, archaeological, cultural, historic, natural or recreational aspects. States and regions use the designation as a marketing term to raise awareness of certain areas — and lure tourists.

In this case, the New Jersey Pinelands Commission oversees administration of what it calls the Pine Barrens Byway, and applied to have the loop designated a National Scenic Byway with the FHA under the Department of Transportation.

Nancy Wittenberg, executive director of the Pinelands Commission, said in a news release that the designation "bestows prestige and national and international recognition to the area."

She said it will enhance efforts to preserve the Pinelands through awareness, and "could also provide an economic boost to local Pinelands communities through increased tourism and federal funding for projects that promote the Byway."

Plans move forward for Egg Harbor City pedestrian connection EGG HARBOR CITY – Those seeking a more environmentally friendly route to Egg Harbor City’s s…

In a news release, Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky said the designation would provide a boost to his municipality.