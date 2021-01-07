State and local officials react to Capitol Hill insurrection

Elected officials from across the state have given statements following Wednesday's insurrection at Capitol Hill.
Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Mike Suleiman called for the removal of President Donald Trump.
"Today we witnessed an insurrection committed by domestic terrorists against the United States of America. Had this mob gotten its hands on the Vice President and/or members of Congress, it could have resulted in a violent coup d'etat against our government," Suleiman said in Thursday evening release. "We cannot allow President Trump to incite more violence in his final two weeks in office. The President's Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office immediately. Additionally, the approximately 120 Senators and Representatives who fanned the flames of sedition by trying to overturn a free and fair election should either resign their seats or be expelled from Congress. Officials like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Jeff Van Drew have violated their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution and are unfit to serve."
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said members of the Republican Party should be held accountable for a "meritless effort to disrupt the constitutionally-mandated certification of President-elect Biden’s 306 electoral votes."
"Today, I shed a tear for our country, which for centuries has inspired the world through its commitment to democracy and the rule of law," Menendez said. "From Moscow to Beijing and beyond, autocrats are likely smiling as they witness America in disarray, at war with itself, and no longer a credible messenger for the democratic values that have always defined our great Republic."
The New Jersey Education Association also released a statement.
"The shameful and un-American insurrection at the United States Capitol yesterday was a low point in American history," the association said. "But while it was horrifying to watch that rioting criminal mob, their attack on America ultimately failed because our democracy is stronger than their cynicism, hatred and violence.
"As educators, it is our sacred duty to prepare every generation of students to understand, respect and participate in the functioning of our government. We must use the coming four years to rebuild our damaged institutions and recommit to our democratic values. Public schools will be a fundamental part of that work and educators, as always, will lead."
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.