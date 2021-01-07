State and local officials react to Capitol Hill insurrection

"Today we witnessed an insurrection committed by domestic terrorists against the United States of America. Had this mob gotten its hands on the Vice President and/or members of Congress, it could have resulted in a violent coup d'etat against our government," Suleiman said in Thursday evening release. "We cannot allow President Trump to incite more violence in his final two weeks in office. The President's Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office immediately. Additionally, the approximately 120 Senators and Representatives who fanned the flames of sedition by trying to overturn a free and fair election should either resign their seats or be expelled from Congress. Officials like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Jeff Van Drew have violated their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution and are unfit to serve."