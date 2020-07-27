Atlantic County virtual town hall

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal opens a virtual town hall on police use of force Tuesday alongside Atlantic County law enforcement officials.

 AHMAD AUSTIN/For The Press

Due to the large public response during its first virtual listening session on the state's police use of force policy in New Jersey, the state attorney general has added a second session scheduled for noon on Tuesday.

The first session was held in June following New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal's announcement earlier in the month that revisions would be made to the policy, the first time in two decades.

The state's Use of Force initiative also includes community listening sessions in all 21 counties. 

For Tuesday's session, Grewal invited previous panelists Jonathan Parham, director of county-wide police policy planning and training for the Union County Prosecutor’s Office; Jiles H. Ship, commissioner of the New Jersey Police Training Commission and president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), New Jersey Chapter; and Quovella Spruill, director of public safety for the Franklin Township Police Department and executive vice president for NOBLE, New Jersey Chapter, to take a deeper dive into the many questions and to provide guidance to the public on how to weigh in on the policy revision process.

Register to participate at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5351829275877393423.

In addition, a public comment portal, at nj.gov/oag/force, will accept submissions through Aug. 1.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

