Standard Communities buys Baltic Plaza Apartments in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Standard Communities has acquired the Baltic Plaza Apartments at 1313 Baltic Ave and plans to do $10 million worth of renovations, the company said.

The company bought the 169-unit complex in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA.)

“Standard is pleased to partner with the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the creation and preservation of affordable housing in this critical time,” Scott Alter, principal and co-founder of Standard Communities said in a prepared statement.

The purchase will also extend affordability for the next 30-years, according to Melanie R. Walter, executive director of NJHMFA.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This public-private partnership will extend the affordability of all 169 units for the next 30 years and facilitate a transformative renovation that will dramatically enhance the resident experience,” Walter said in a prepared statement.

The extensive renovation plan will update units, upgrade common areas and amenity spaces and modernize building systems, company officials said in a news release.