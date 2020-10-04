SOUTH JERSEY NOW: Atlantic County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county-wide total to 4,627. There were no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 16 were males between the ages of 3 and 62, and nine were females between the ages of 19 and 64. Five cases were reported in Egg Harbor Township, four in Atlantic City, three in Absecon, two each in Galloway, Northfield, Pleasantville and Somers Point and one case each in Brigantine, Estell Manor, Mays Landing, Linwood and Margate.

—

There are three traffic advisories in Egg Harbor Township for the week of October 5.

On Monday, the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 4 PM. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

From Monday to Wednesday, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Old Zion Road, between Zion Road and Mill Road, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Wednesday to Friday, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road near the Garden State Parkway bridges from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.