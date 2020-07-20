HADDONFIELD — Twenty-six nonprofit organizations received grants totaling $161,500 for COVID-19 response from the Community Foundation of South Jersey in its third round of funding.
“In a time of great stress and concern for our families and neighbors, we can take action and assert control by making a financial gift to a pooled resource and communal effort such as the COVID-19 Response Fund,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “Guided by Community Foundation knowledge regarding South Jersey communities and impactful nonprofits the Fund is supporting a wide range of needs. We are grateful for the response to date from donors who have contributed to the Response Fund, yet we know our region’s recovery will be a long-term challenge, and we will continue to do all we can to support those who have been disproportionately affected.”
The COVID-19 Response Fund was set up to provide grants with three distinct phases. One round of grants was distributed as part of phase one totaling $100,000. Two rounds have now been distributed in phase two totaling $383,500, and it is anticipated that another round will be approved before phase three begins.
Since March when the Fund was established, South Jersey neighbors, businesses, and philanthropy across the state contributed more than $1,075,000. In that time, CFSJ has received 219 grant requests totaling more than $6 million from local nonprofits.
"We are proud to support our local nonprofits working on the front lines to care for our neighbors struggling during this unprecedented time," said Wanda Hardy, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. "Although we have entered Phase two of New Jersey’s reopening, we know that there is still so much need in our communities, and that need will continue well into the future as we look towards the recovery response."
Grant awardees are:
Appel Farm Arts & Music Campus – Elmer
ARC of Gloucester County – West Deptford
Atlantic City Rescue Mission – Atlantic City
Boys & Girls Club Gloucester County – Glassboro
Calvary Baptist Church– Little Egg Harbor
Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers – Camden
Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey – Toms River
Catholic Charities Diocese of Camden – Camden
Center for Environmental Transformation – Camden
Coastal Volunteers in Medicine – Forked River
Eastern Service Workers Association – Pleasantville
Family Promise of Southern Ocean County – West Creek
Hope Center – Toms River
Jefferson Health New Jersey – Voorhees
Katz Jewish Community Center – Cherry Hill
Latin American Economic Development Association – Camden
Literacy New Jersey – Willingboro
Meals on Wheels of Salem County – Salem
MudGirls Studios – Linwood
Oaks Integrated Care – Mount Holly
Ocean County YMCA – Toms River
Project Hope – Camden
Rural Development Corporation – Vineland
St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society – Camden
Salvation Army Atlantic City – Union
The Huddle of South Jersey – Salem
To date, $483,500 has been awarded from the Fund to organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem Counties. These grants support nonprofits working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. It is the only dedicated response fund of its kind specifically targeted to the eight-county region.
