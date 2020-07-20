Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

HADDONFIELD — Twenty-six nonprofit organizations received grants totaling $161,500 for COVID-19 response from the Community Foundation of South Jersey in its third round of funding.

“In a time of great stress and concern for our families and neighbors, we can take action and assert control by making a financial gift to a pooled resource and communal effort such as the COVID-19 Response Fund,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “Guided by Community Foundation knowledge regarding South Jersey communities and impactful nonprofits the Fund is supporting a wide range of needs. We are grateful for the response to date from donors who have contributed to the Response Fund, yet we know our region’s recovery will be a long-term challenge, and we will continue to do all we can to support those who have been disproportionately affected.”

The COVID-19 Response Fund was set up to provide grants with three distinct phases. One round of grants was distributed as part of phase one totaling $100,000. Two rounds have now been distributed in phase two totaling $383,500, and it is anticipated that another round will be approved before phase three begins.

Since March when the Fund was established, South Jersey neighbors, businesses, and philanthropy across the state contributed more than $1,075,000. In that time, CFSJ has received 219 grant requests totaling more than $6 million from local nonprofits.

"We are proud to support our local nonprofits working on the front lines to care for our neighbors struggling during this unprecedented time," said Wanda Hardy, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. "Although we have entered Phase two of New Jersey’s reopening, we know that there is still so much need in our communities, and that need will continue well into the future as we look towards the recovery response."

Grant awardees are:

Appel Farm Arts & Music Campus – Elmer

ARC of Gloucester County – West Deptford

Atlantic City Rescue Mission – Atlantic City

Boys & Girls Club Gloucester County – Glassboro

Calvary Baptist Church– Little Egg Harbor

Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers – Camden

Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey – Toms River

Catholic Charities Diocese of Camden – Camden

Center for Environmental Transformation – Camden

Coastal Volunteers in Medicine – Forked River

Eastern Service Workers Association – Pleasantville

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County – West Creek

Hope Center – Toms River

Jefferson Health New Jersey – Voorhees

Katz Jewish Community Center – Cherry Hill

Latin American Economic Development Association – Camden

Literacy New Jersey – Willingboro

Meals on Wheels of Salem County – Salem

MudGirls Studios – Linwood

Oaks Integrated Care – Mount Holly

Ocean County YMCA – Toms River

Project Hope – Camden

Rural Development Corporation – Vineland

St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society – Camden

Salvation Army Atlantic City – Union

The Huddle of South Jersey – Salem

To date, $483,500 has been awarded from the Fund to organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem Counties. These grants support nonprofits working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. It is the only dedicated response fund of its kind specifically targeted to the eight-county region.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments