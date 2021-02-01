South Jersey cancellations, closures and delays

Atlantic County
Absecon School District will have an Asynchronous ALL Virtual Learning Day Monday.
Atlantic Cape Community College campuses are closed on Monday. In-person classes will move to remote instruction, visit Blackboard for details. All college employees will be working remotely tomorrow. Please check in with your supervisor for more details. The Atlantic County COVID vaccine center is open 9am-1pm by appointment only.
Atlantic Christian School will be closed on Monday with virtual only instruction for Early Education through 12 grade. Students should sign into Google classroom by 9 a.m. for assignments. All after-school activities are canceled.
Atlantic City School District food distribution is canceled for Monday. Normal food distribution will resume on Wednesday. Remote learning will occur as normally scheduled.
Brigantine Schools will operate a half day of remote learning Monday.
Buena Regional School District schools will be closed Monday and no remote learning will occur.
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts will be all virtual on Monday due to severe weather
Egg Harbor Township School District buildings are closed Monday due to weather, classes will be held virtually.
Galloway Township School District will be all virtual Monday. Meal distribution is canceled for Monday and is re-scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
All Greater Egg Harbor Regional high schools - Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek - will be remote Monday, following the "Blue 1" day as scheduled, with period 1 starting at 10:30am.
Hammonton schools will operate virtually Monday.
Mullica Township School District will have an all virtual day on Monday.
Stockton University offices will operate virtually Monday, Feb. 1. Online classes will be held as scheduled. No in-person classes will be held. Those students should contact their professor for instructions. Visit stockton.edu/alerts for more details.
Cape May County
Cape May Elementary School will be all-remote Monday.
All Ocean City Schools will operate a virtual instruction day on Monday. Students WILL NOT report to school in-person on Monday.
Wildwood Public Schools will operate on a delayed opening REMOTE VIRTUAL platform Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be Cohort A and Thursday and Friday will be Cohort B.
Upper Township School District will have an ALL-VIRTUAL day Monday for all students. All buildings will be closed, all after-school activities are canceled and meal pick-ups will still run on normal schedules.
Cumberland County
Cumberland Regional High School staff are to work remotely on Monday. Classes will continue remotely as scheduled.
Millville School District will be operating on a virtual early dismissal schedule Monday. All athletic practices and athletic events for Millville High School have been canceled including Winter Track, Swimming, Basketball and Weight Training.
St. Augustine Preparatory School will be closed Monday due to weather.
Vineland School District students and staff will work remotely Monday. Maintenance and food service workers involved in food distribution will report as scheduled. Food distribution will take place at all schools Monday from 7-11 a.m. and at the Wallace kitchen from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be no after school activities, including the Alphabest program or any outside organizations.
Ocean County
Statewide
All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm. Service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of NJ TRANSIT customers and employees.
Regular weekday service will operate on the Atlantic City Rail Line on Monday, as long as weather conditions safely allow. Customers are encouraged to only use the ACRL for essential travel only.
This list will be updated throughout the day. Submit cancellations, closings and delays to newstips@pressofac.com.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.