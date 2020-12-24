Somers Point man charged in Atlantic City fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — A 24-year-old Somers Point man has been charged with felony murder and other offenses in a Nov. 22 fatal shooting in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Oshshakkur Derrick was also charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, attempted robbery, robbery and attempted murder in the shooting death of Jose Ortiz, 36, of Egg Harbor Township.

Tyner's office is also seeking help identifying another person of interest captured on a security camera, and asks anyone who can identify the person to contact the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call and found Ortiz shot in a home in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City on Nov. 22 at about 12:43 a.m., according to Tyner.

Ortiz was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy found the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and determined it was a homicide.

According to Tyner, the case is under ongoing investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit, the Atlantic City Police Department and the Somers Point Police Department.