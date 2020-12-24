 Skip to main content
Somers Point man charged in Atlantic City fatal shooting
Oshshakku-Derrick

Derrick Oshshakku, 24, of Somers Point, was charged Dec. 24 in the Nov. 22  shooting death in Atlantic City of Jose Ortiz, 36, of Egg Harbor Township.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

MAYS LANDING — A 24-year-old Somers Point man has been charged with felony murder and other offenses in a Nov. 22 fatal shooting in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Oshshakkur Derrick was also charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, attempted robbery, robbery and attempted murder in the shooting death of Jose Ortiz, 36, of Egg Harbor Township.

Tyner's office is also seeking help identifying another person of interest captured on a security camera, and asks anyone who can identify the person to contact the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call and found Ortiz shot in a home in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City on Nov. 22 at about 12:43 a.m., according to Tyner.

Ortiz was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy found the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and determined it was a homicide.

According to Tyner, the case is under ongoing investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit, the Atlantic City Police Department and the Somers Point Police Department.

Contact the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or through the Prosecutor’s web site at acpo.org/tips.html; or call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

