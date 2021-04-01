Somers Point business owner, adviser arrested after arson at his property

SOMERS POINT — Four Atlantic County men, including a prominent local businessman, have been arrested on charges related to an arson here police say was intended to cover up evidence of a violent home invasion and robbery in Philadelphia.
The businessman, Greg Sykora, 56, who owns ERCO Ceiling, Blinds & Floors on Chestnut Street, was charged March 10 with obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and witness tampering.
Sykora could not immediately be reached for comment. He is active with the Somers Point Business Association, the Somers Point Economic Advisory Commission, and the Somers Point Republican Club.
Kristopher Akarman, 47, of Somers Point; Thomas Andrews, 53, of Galloway Township, and Morton Perskie, 65, of Galloway Township, were charged with arson, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.
In addition, Akarman and Andrews have been charged by Philadelphia police with robbery. They are being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting extradition to Philadelphia.
According to Somers Point Police, officers investigated a fire on Feb. 10 determined to be arson at Sure Storage on Chestnut Avenue. Sykora owns the storage facility, which is adjacent to the ERCO property.
"Investigation determined the items burned were evidence and property belonging to the victim of a violent home invasion in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 9, 2021," according to a press statement from Police Chief Robert Somers.
On March 10, no-knock warrants were executed at three residences in Atlantic County, and items recovered during the search were methamphetamines, firearms and clothing worn by the suspects in the Philadelphia robbery, police said. Sykora's residence was not among those searched, Somers said.
Perskie, Andrews and Akarman were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and released per New Jersey Bail Reform, police said.
Sykora was charged and released on summons complaints, Somers said. He was not taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Akarman was re-arrested and taken to the jail after being charged in Philadelphia, but Andrews remained a fugitive until Thursday when he was arrested by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrant Squad. He was again taken to the county jail and charged as a fugitive from justice awaiting extradition to Philadelphia.
The case is being investigated by Somers Point Police Detective Peter Burns and further charges may be coming.
Mayor Jack Glasser declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
