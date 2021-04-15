Somers Point bank robbery suspect arrested with help of public

SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a recent robbery at Republic Bank here, police said Thursday.

Greg J. Bishop, 52, of Somers Point, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, said Police Chief Robert Somers. He was charged with robbery of the bank, taken into custody without incident, and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

The robbery happened mid-day on April 8, and police said then that the white male suspect escaped on foot toward a nearby apartment complex wearing flip-flops.

"I would like to personally thank the public who provided assistance in helping to positively identify the suspect after his photos were released by the media," Somers said.

Police released photos and information Monday, and asked for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken, police said, and described the suspect as a white male, 30-40 years old, approximately 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2.

They described him as wearing dark clothing and black Nike flip-flops.