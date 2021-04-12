 Skip to main content
Somers Point bank robber escaped on foot wearing flip flops
Bank robbery suspect Somers Point

Photos of the bank robbery suspect that robbed a Republic Bank April 8 in Somers Point

 Michelle Brunetti Post

SOMERS POINT — A flip-flop wearing white male suspect robbed the Republic Bank on New and Bethel roads Thursday afternoon, then escaped on foot toward an apartment complex across the street, police said.

Police released photos and information Monday, and asked for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken, police said, and described the suspect as a white male, 30-40 years old, approximately 6-foot-1 – 6-foot-2. They described him as wearing dark clothing and black Nike flip flops.

No weapon was seen on the suspect, said Police Chief Robert Somers. He said the first officer arrived just one minute and 10 seconds after the alarm was received, but did not see the suspect.

Somers also said a K9 dog tracked the trail with negative results. He was unable to say more for investigative reasons, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somers Point Police Department Detective Bureau at 609-927-6161.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

