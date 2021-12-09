Social Security calculators that can help you decide when to claim

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend some good resources that can help my wife and me determine the best claiming ages for maximizing our Social Security retirement benefits? — Just Turned 62

Dear 62: Deciding when to start collecting your Social Security benefits is one of the most complicated and consequential decisions in retirement. The difference between a good decision and a poor one could cost you and your wife tens of thousands of dollars over your retirement, so doing your due diligence now is a very smart move.

Factors to consider

As you may already know, you can claim Social Security any time between the ages of 62 and 70, but each year you wait increases your benefits between 5 and 8 percent. However, there are other factors you need to take into account to help you make a good decision, like your health and family longevity, whether you plan to work in retirement, along with spousal and survivor benefits.