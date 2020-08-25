During and after Tropical Storm Isaias, local residents were stunned by the autumnal look of…

South Jersey has been the landing spot for three tropical systems in the past decade. While …

Atlantic City Electric has restored service to nearly all of its coverage area following Tro…

Just The Facts

WHAT IS PROPOSED: ACE wants to install a smart energy network, replacing analog meters with smart meters that securely communicate with central operations and provide real-time information to help manage the system.

COST TO INSTALL: $220 million, paid by customers. Estimated to add $4.27 per month to average residential bill, for customer using 679 kw hours per month. About a 3% increase.

BENEFITS TO COMPANY: Anticipated savings of $220 million by eliminating the need to have workers read meters, eliminating need to replace meters when customers move, and by making finding out about outages automatic rather than dependent on customers calling in.

BENEFITS TO CONSUMERS: Anticipated savings of $195 million by taking advantage of conservation programs using data provided by system.