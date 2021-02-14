Smaller vow renewals at Absecon LIghthouse during pandemic

On Feb. 14 2021, at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City, couples renew their vows to each other, some as part of a yearly tradition. (l-r) Executive Director Jean Muchanic officiates the renewal vows for Barnegat residents Marny and Keith Keller, who have been married for 7 years and renewing their vows at the lighthouse for 6 years.
Kathleen and Gary Buchman renew their vows Sunday during a Valentine’s Day event at Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City. Gary is a lighthouse volunteer, and he and Kathleen, both residents of Somers Point, were married in 2019. Below, Little Egg Harbor Township residents Kenneth and Patty Persichetti have been married eight years and have renewed their vows at the lighthouse for the past seven. Bottom, having renewed their vows on the ground floor, Michelle and Reid Nellius, of Mount Laurel,ws on the ground floor, cllmbed to the top of the lighthouse to take in a foggy view of the city.
The historic Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City held wedding vow renewal ceremonies at staggered times on Valentine’s Day, to keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure the tradition continues,” said Executive Director Jean Muchanic.
Ceremonies were held in front of the fireplace in the lighthouse keeper’s cottage, under an wedding arch, for six couples, said Muchanic. Some have done the renewal vows there for many years, she said.
Two couples at a time, socially distanced for public health safety, renewed their commitments to each other each at scattered times from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mechanic said.
In person and virtual renewals were available, Muchanic said, but all six couples chose to come in person.
In the past, 20 to 25 couples renewed their vows in one large ceremony, followed by a party.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
