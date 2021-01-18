Small says no Trump Plaza implosion auction, but Icahn will donate $175,000

In a statement Sunday evening, Bodnar's Auction Sales, which was organizing the fundraiser with the city and the Boys and Girls Club, announced the cancellation of the sale due to a dispute with Icahn's company.

"We are extremely saddened that we must now take down Tuesday’s sale. The high bid was at $175,000 and that money would have greatly benefitted the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City at a time when it is needed most. We are now attempting to help get the word out to help the Boys and Girls Club get as many donations as possible," said Joseph Bodnar.

Club CEO Stephanie Koch said then it would be a great blow to the nonprofit as it struggles to help city families cope with virtual schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we embark on our 50th year of service ... we are standing strong, recognizing that our community is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in the country," Koch said, referring the the region's unemployment rate that has remained among the highest in the United States during the epidemic. "Losing the potential funding this event could have provided to the Club is truly a shame, it is a sincere loss for our next generation."