Small picks Days-Chapman as re-election campaign manager

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. has named educator and community organizer Constance “Mandy” Days-Chapman as manager of his re-election campaign.
“In a campaign manager you want someone who’s organized, involved in the community and understands Atlantic City politics and the players involved," Small said in a press release Wednesday. "We have that in Mandy."
Small is running in the June 8 Democratic primary on a ticket with at-large city councilmember and Council President George Tibbitt, Bruce Weekes and Stephanie Marshall.
Days-Chapman is an assistant principal at Atlantic City High School, where Small's wife La'Quetta is principal, and is an adjunct professor at Stockton University. She is an Atlantic City resident, long time community leader and activist, and former vice president of the Atlantic City Board of Education. Prior to taking the job at Atlantic City High School, she was assistant principal at Pleasantville High School.
She ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the Atlantic City Council in 2019.
Days-Chapman serves as the secretary for the Citizens Advisory Board, is an executive member of the NAACP Atlantic City Branch, is Chair of the Infant & Maternal Mortality Task Force, and a member of the Venice Park Civic Association.
Days-Chapman is also an active member of Second Baptist Church, where she sings with the Inspirational Choral Ensemble and she serves as an AC Dolphins’ Team Mom.
“It is an honor to lead the campaign of Mayor Marty Small Sr.,” said Days-Chapman. “As we transition into a time of uncertainty and a new normal, it is important to have stability in the highest levels of leadership."
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and is currently enrolled in Stockton University’s Doctoral Program.
Small was elected to a one-year term as mayor in a special election in November 2020, and is seeking his first four-year mayoral term.
-- Michelle Brunetti Post
