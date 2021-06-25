Showing Pride in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Hundreds gathered in front of the beachfront Convention Hall in Cape May on Thursday evening for an LGBTQ equality and pride march.
Stepping off to the sounds of the Indigo Girls, the marchers waived rainbow flags, danced and embraced in the late day sunshine.
They were warmly welcomed, with passersby cheering from cars and many strollers joining the procession down to the beach at The Cove, the end of the promenade a little less than a mile away.
“Happy Pride,” yelled one driver from an open car window, while many others honked their car horns.
At the beach, the participants gathered in a wide circle to hear a few speakers and participate in a trivia game. Members of the Cape May County Chapter of the NAACP set up a voter registration table in the pavilion at the end of the promenade.
The progressive organization Cape May County Indivisible organized the event, almost a year after marchers took the same route for a Black Lives Matter march in July of 2020. The march Thursday marked Pride month, commemorating the demonstrations in New York in 1969 after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which many see as the beginning of the movement for LGBTQ rights in the United States.
“Last year, when we were marching, we were marching for a different reason,” said Crystal Hutchinson, the racial justice co-chair for Cape May County Indivisible. She was one of the organizers of several events in Cape May County after the death of George Floyd, and said she launched the effort to hold a Pride march in Cape May this year.
“I felt like, as an ally, Pride was kind of put to the side for other things (last year). And you guys showed up for us. You showed up every single time,” she told those gathered at the beach. “Because it’s intersectional, isn’t it?”
This was the first such march in the city.
Speakers included Lt. Joe Landis, the community outreach officer for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office who also serves as the LGBTQ-plus law enforcement liaison. He said he volunteered for the job after speaking with a friend in northern New Jersey, who told him that there was no other officer serving in that capacity from Middlesex County south.
He implored those at the event to tell the police about any occurrence of bias, saying incidents like someone yelling a slur or otherwise exhibiting bias are rarely reported. Otherwise, he said, bias incidents escalate into bias crimes.
Everyone should be able to feel safe in every community, he said, without regard to gender, orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, political affiliation or any other factor.
“You should be able to walk freely with who you are,” Landis said.
Hutchinson thanked Cape May officials, including the police. Officers accompanied the march and Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw was on hand as the crowd began to gather.
Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock also spoke to the crowd.
“We want to welcome all of you to the city of Cape May,” he said. Mullock also read from a proclamation from President Joe Biden recognizing Pride Month.
