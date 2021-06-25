Showing Pride in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Hundreds gathered in front of the beachfront Convention Hall in Cape May on Thursday evening for an LGBTQ equality and pride march.

Stepping off to the sounds of the Indigo Girls, the marchers waived rainbow flags, danced and embraced in the late day sunshine.

They were warmly welcomed, with passersby cheering from cars and many strollers joining the procession down to the beach at The Cove, the end of the promenade a little less than a mile away.

“Happy Pride,” yelled one driver from an open car window, while many others honked their car horns.

At the beach, the participants gathered in a wide circle to hear a few speakers and participate in a trivia game. Members of the Cape May County Chapter of the NAACP set up a voter registration table in the pavilion at the end of the promenade.

The progressive organization Cape May County Indivisible organized the event, almost a year after marchers took the same route for a Black Lives Matter march in July of 2020. The march Thursday marked Pride month, commemorating the demonstrations in New York in 1969 after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which many see as the beginning of the movement for LGBTQ rights in the United States.