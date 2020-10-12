Sheriff's race focuses on role of officers, mission of office

He also credits the Black women of his church for helping to raise him, as his family went through difficult times, and says his multicultural background and experience would guide him in the job.

Scheffler retired in 2015 as a lieutenant in the Atlantic City Police Department, then spent two years working at Mainland Regional High School as a one-on-one aide to a student in the special education program.

His wife is a special education teacher, and he has a nephew who is autistic and nonverbal, he said. Scheffler is also a board member at FACES for Autism and at Reeds Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary, both nonprofit organizations.

Scheffler said he has 105 officers — just enough to cover the mission of the office. But he said he has agreements with State Police, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and others to work together, and does lend officers when he can.

“What we’ve done is supplement other departments when they need help. We are actually patrolling in Egg Harbor City right now ... because they are short manpower,” Scheffler said. Two other officers are working now with the Prosecutor’s Office. “My job is not to do their job, but work with them any way I can to create force multipliers to address issues.”

