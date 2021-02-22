Senate passes early voting bill, a more than $30 million state mandate

"We have a lot of logistics to work out," she said of purchasing new machines and e-poll books, and getting workers trained. "Quick yet thorough, responsible planning needs to happen."

She is familiar with the machines and other new technology, she said, and is excited by it — especially by how it makes early voting possible during a pandemic.

"I believe it is a responsible way to offer (machine voting) and spread the vote out to keep everybody safe," Bugdon said. "Our goal ... is to work as closely as we can with the legislature and governor's office, so new opportunities like early voting are put through ... to implement elections that have integrity."

Currently, New Jersey offers early voting only through the use of a paper mail-in ballots.

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, voted for the bill, while State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, voted against.

"Under the bill, Atlantic County would provide five locations for early machine voting. Moreover, each county has to create a security plan to ensure the chain of custody of the votes," Brown said.

Testa could not be reached for comment Monday.