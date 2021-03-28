Senate passes bill to put unemployment workers in legislators' offices

A bipartisan bill to require the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development to assign unemployment claims handlers to legislative district offices and partisan offices during the COVID-19 epidemic passed the Senate last week.
The bill, which appropriates $1.8 million for the effort, now heads to the Assembly for consideration. It would require the special claims handlers to remain in the offices for six months after the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Senate bill 3505 was introduced March 9 -- about a year after the pandemic threw record numbers of New Jerseyans out of work. From the start, residents reported great difficulty getting through to unemployment claims representatives and many went months without being able to collect any funds.
Atlantic County was hit particularly hard as the closing of casinos put thousands out of work and gave it one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation -- at one point exceeding 30%.
Primary sponsors are Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, and local senators co-sponsoring include Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean, Sen. Len Connors, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, and Sen. Dawn Addiego, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic.
Cleanup in Little Egg
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Candidates for Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Gabriel Franco and Shaun Moran are hosting a volunteer cleanup at the end of Great Bay Boulevard -- known as Seven Bridges Road to locals -- from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 11.
A press release from their campaign said it is a continuation of last fall's cleanup, when more than 25 people helped to collect trash and debris.
Water, gloves, and bags will be provided, and a limited number of t-shirts will be available to volunteers who register for the event in advance by emailing info@LEHUnited.com.
