Second marriage brings new name to Cape May County Clerk

Rita Fulginiti was re-elected Cape May County Clerk in November, but Rita Rothberg will hold that office.
Fulginiti recently changed her last name to that of her husband Michael S. Rothberg, and was sworn in for her fourth five-year term with her married name on Thursday.
“I have married 1,700 couples,” Rothberg said in an interview before her swearing-in. “And I always counseled couples if either or both want to legally do a name change. Now I have done it.”
It was a complex process she said, both personally and as county clerk.
“You really have to think about things – all of your accounts,” Rita Rothberg said. “At my age of 60 there are a lot of those things.”
Her office will be putting labels with her new name on stationery for quite a while, she said.
She was a widow when she when she met Michael Rothberg, who is blind. She had delivered a vote-by-mail ballot to him in November 2018 and helped him fill it out.
“In the process I said, ‘You were born in 1960. I was born in 1960,’” Rita Rothberg said.
He told her his wife had died of cancer in August of 2017.
“I told him my husband died in October 2017,” she said. “There was an immediate connection. It seemed right.”
And there was another similarity. Rita Rothberg's mother Mae R. Ludlam was a published writer about astrology. Michael Rothberg was serious about the subject and had his own astrologer, who did their charts and said the two were unusually compatible.
That was important to Rita Rothberg as well.
“I spent my childhood typing her manuscripts and articles,” Rita Rothberg said. “(Astrology) was a normal part of my life. It was the family business.”
They were married in May 2019.
Rita Rothberg was married for 30 years to her first husband Anthony F. Fulginiti, a lawyer who had a stroke the first year of their marriage and was unable to work after that, she said. She cared for him for 30 years.
"He was a good man," she said.
Her second marriage is an unexpected gift, she said.
“I thought I’d spend the rest of my days with my little dog in Cape May Court House,” Rita Rothberg said. “Instead I moved to (Michael Rothberg's) four-and-a-half acre estate in Dennisville.”
They are surrounded by wildlife there, she said, including 11 wild turkeys outside her window Thursday morning.
“The Fulginiti family was wonderful,” she said. “I am grateful. Now I feel the next 30 years belongs to Michael.”
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
