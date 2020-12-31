Second marriage brings new name to Cape May County Clerk

Rita Fulginiti was re-elected Cape May County Clerk in November, but Rita Rothberg will hold that office.

Fulginiti recently changed her last name to that of her husband Michael S. Rothberg, and was sworn in for her fourth five-year term with her married name on Thursday.

“I have married 1,700 couples,” Rothberg said in an interview before her swearing-in. “And I always counseled couples if either or both want to legally do a name change. Now I have done it.”

It was a complex process she said, both personally and as county clerk.

“You really have to think about things – all of your accounts,” Rita Rothberg said. “At my age of 60 there are a lot of those things.”

Her office will be putting labels with her new name on stationery for quite a while, she said.

She was a widow when she when she met Michael Rothberg, who is blind. She had delivered a vote-by-mail ballot to him in November 2018 and helped him fill it out.

“In the process I said, ‘You were born in 1960. I was born in 1960,’” Rita Rothberg said.

He told her his wife had died of cancer in August of 2017.

