As pandemic takes toll on our psyche, mental health providers offer ways to cope

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic recession have negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders,” researchers for the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote in August. A Kaiser poll in mid-July found 53% of U.S. adults reported being worried and stressed over the coronavirus, significantly higher than the 32% reporting anxiety in March, when the question was first posed.

“I can imagine now that we’re in November, the percentage is much higher,” said Victoria Phillips, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Galloway Township. “Over time, even the most resilient person is broken down.”

Phillips said the loneliness engendered by social distancing can lead to mental illness, especially among the elderly. But sometimes the problem is not enough isolation, as in the case of families required to shelter in place.

“Any group of people who are together night and day and don’t have a break can get tired of each other,” she said.

The Guidance Center’s White described the unique challenges of home life during COVID-19.