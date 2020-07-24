Saturday will be a seasonable, albeit sticky, mostly dry day in the area.
However, we’ll jump right back into another heat wave starting Sunday, as four consecutive days of 90 degrees or greater will sizzle the mainland.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s to start Saturday. That will be our eighth day in a row with a morning low above 70 at Atlantic City International Airport. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
The cold front that washed out a good part of Friday morning and brought afternoon thunderstorms will be largely offshore. Extra afternoon cloud cover and an isolated p.m. storm on the mainland will be all for Saturday. High temperatures will be seasonable, with mid-80s inland and low 80s at the shore.
Any storms will end by about 9 p.m. Then, we’ll clear out. Just like the past week of nights, this one will be the same — balmy and one for the air conditioner or at least plenty of fans. Lows will only fall into the upper 70s at the shore, with the mid-70s on the mainland.
That will set up a hazy, hot and humid day Sunday. In fact, Monday will be the same, too, so let’s talk about them together.
Stay in the air conditioning or at least the shade. To reduce dehydration, carry water with you. Check the backseat for your pets and kids when you leave your car and make sure your pets stay just as cool as you. Heat is the biggest killer, on a year-to-year basis, than any other weather phenomenon.
Under plenty of intense, July sun, high temperatures will reach the mid-90s for Buena Vista Township and mainland towns. It will feel like 100 to 105 during the middle of the day. Barnegat Light and the shore, meanwhile, will only fall a few degrees below this, right around 90 degrees. Watch your feet on the sand, but enjoy the warm water.
Tuesday will be about the same, too, but it’ll be our transition day. So we’ll be plenty hot and humid. However, a cold front will pass, likely late in the day into Tuesday night. This feature has been consistent on models for days, and the risk of severe weather will be there.
We’ll then slowly slide down the thermometer and hygrometer (that’s how we measure moisture in the air) for the rest of the week. You won’t notice much of a difference Wednesday, but highs will be more 85-to-90 instead of 90-to-95, with still a good amount of humidity in the air. An afternoon storm will be present.
Thursday and Friday, though, should provide the relief many have been asking for. We’ll be in the low to mid-80s for afternoon highs, the dew points will be in the “touch humid” 60- to 65-degree range, and the nights should be cool enough for the breeze to roll in.
