Rubble from demolished Trump Plaza could be used for artificial reefs

Some of the rubble from the demolished Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino could go toward sustaining marine life by being added to existing artificial reefs.

John Lewis, president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Club, said the rubble could "greatly improve the fluke fishing" on the Little Egg Harbor Reef.

In January, a tug boat, a push boat and a barge were sunk about five miles off of Beach Haven to expand the Little Egg Harbor Reef, a project more than six months in the making.

Lewis was contacted by the Sportfishing Fund, a nonprofit who finances artificial reef building, and was told that the nonprofit had spoken to the demolition company in charge of imploding the casino about getting some of the rubble.

The Sportfishing Fund could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Lewis did not know how much rubble could be used for the reef or how much the project would cost, though he estimated more than $50,000. Rubble could also be used for the Ocean City reef as well, he said.

Before anything enters the water, it has to be inspected by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Coast Guard, according to Lewis.