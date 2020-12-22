Judge rules Risley official winner in freeholder race, Fernandez to appeal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judge Julio Mendez ordered that the court "accepts as sufficient the results of the Recount and Recheck completed by the Atlantic County Board of Elections and provided to the Court on December 18, 2020."

Risley and Fitzpatrick will take the oath of office at 4 p.m. Jan. 5. The meeting will be livestreamed and links are on the county commissioners' web page.

The freeholder board will officially be called the board of county commissioners as of Jan. 1, after a new state law required the name change.

The county elections board had audited by hand a randomly selected 2% of the votes cast, and found Fernandez came just one vote closer to Risely after that. Then Mendez ordered the board to hand recount another randomly selected 4% of ballots, after which Fernandez remained only one vote closer to Risely.

On Tuesday, Mendez also ordered the Atlantic County Clerk to adjust and recertify the final results of the 2020 race "in accordance with the results of the audit and additional recount," and denied Fernandez's petition to have all 143,000 ballots cast in the county recounted by machine, with some counted by hand.