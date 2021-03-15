 Skip to main content
Risley bows out of the race for Assembly
Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, withdrew Monday from the 2nd legislative district Assembly race.

"I entered this race because I believe I had the best chance to win in November. The people of the 2nd district know the Risley name and have trusted me many times with their vote," he wrote in a statement. "However, the time has come to take a different course."

Risley narrowly won re-election in November as an at-large commissioner.

He thanked all of the delegates to the GOP convention, to be held Saturday, who expressed support for him.

"As always, I will wholeheartedly back all of the successful nominees of our party," Risley wrote.

State Senate candidate Vince Polistina had announced he would run on a slate with assembly candidates former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and a newcomer to running for election, Margate lawyer Claire Swift.

Atlantic City councilman Jesse Kurtz, the only Republican on that city's governing body, is also running for assembly.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

